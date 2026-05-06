Making China’s trade opening work for Africa

Africa must position itself to turn China’s tariff-free trade opportunity into real gains

COMMENT | JANE NALUNGA | On 1 May 2026, China–Africa trade relations entered a significant new phase as commitments under the Forum on China–Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) took effect. These measures extend zero-tariff treatment to nearly 9,000 product lines from 53 African countries, with the notable exception of Eswatini. The inclusion of 20 non-Least Developed Countries (non-LDCs) marks a clear departure from narrowly defined preferential access toward a broader, more commercially grounded framework of engagement.

This policy shift signals a deeper recalibration in China’s approach to Africa. Trade is no longer framed primarily within a development assistance paradigm; instead, it reflects a move toward structured trade integration that acknowledges the diversity of African economies. By accommodating differences in productive capacity, China’s evolving strategy recognises both increasingly competitive exporters and least developed countries. For more diversified economies, expanded market access offers a tangible pathway into one of the world’s largest and most dynamic consumer markets under commercially viable conditions.

China strengthens South-South trade

The inclusion of non-LDCs is particularly significant. It suggests a transition from poverty-driven trade preferences to differentiated economic engagement based on capability and mutual commercial interest. This aligns with China’s broader strategic objectives of diversifying supply chains, strengthening South–South trade linkages, and responding to rising domestic demand for higher-quality agricultural and semi-processed goods.

The zero-tariff regime, while headline-grabbing, is far from a blanket opening of China’s market. It is deliberately structured, selective in scope and strategic in intent, targeting agricultural and semi-processed value chains where African producers already have a foothold. Cocoa derivatives from West Africa, coffee and avocados from East Africa, and citrus fruits and wine from Southern Africa are among the clearest winners, alongside other products such as seafood, horticulture, and niche processed foods. Core staples such as wheat, maize, rice, and sugar remain protected under China’s tariff rate quota system. What emerges is not an open door, but a carefully managed gateway, one that creates opportunity on defined terms.

This development builds on earlier FOCAC instruments, such as “green lane” arrangements for perishable goods and financing platforms like the China–Africa Development Fund. However, utilisation of these initiatives has been uneven. Least developed countries continue to face structural constraints from limited productive capacity and infrastructure gaps to persistent compliance challenges. Without deliberate intervention by governments, this expanded market access risks reinforcing existing patterns of underutilisation.

A comparison with other preferential trade regimes reveals a less comforting truth about market access. Programmes such as the European Union’s Everything But Arms initiative and the United States’ African Growth and Opportunity Act have long offered generous tariff preferences, yet African exports under these schemes remain heavily concentrated in a narrow band of products such as oil, apparel, and a handful of agricultural goods. The lesson is hard to ignore: tariffs are rarely the binding constraint. What ultimately determines who trades and how much are deeper structural factors ranging from compliance capacity and rules of origin to persistent supply-side limitations.

China’s approach removes much of the overt political conditionality seen elsewhere, but it does not eliminate underlying barriers. Its market access is governed by stringent sanitary and phytosanitary standards, certification processes, and traceability requirements. For many African exporters, especially Micro-Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs), these technical demands, rather than tariffs, will define the scale and scope of access. This underscores a broader shift in global trade, where regulatory and quality standards increasingly shape competitiveness. However, fragmented supply chains, weak cold chain systems, limited access to accredited certification facilities, and inadequate traceability mechanisms continue to erode Africa’s export potential. Rules of origin add further complexity. While regional cumulation offers a pathway to build cross-border value chains, its practical utilisation remains limited. Unlocking its potential will require deliberate coordination across countries and institutions.

Preferential market access not enough

For African countries, the policy implications are clear. Preferential market access is a necessary but insufficient condition for sustained export growth. Converting access into real gains requires moving beyond fragmented national responses toward a coordinated continental strategy anchored in the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).

A harmonised African approach is essential. Through aligned standards, integrated regional value chains, and economies of scale, Africa can position itself not merely as a supplier of raw materials but as a competitive production base capable of serving both regional and global markets. Expediting and fully operationalising the AfCFTA is therefore critical.

Special economic zones must also be repositioned as platforms for technology transfer, skills development, and industrial upgrading, not just enclaves for production. At the same time, targeted investments in agro-processing, logistics, cold chain systems, traceability, and certification infrastructure are indispensable.

Equally important is fostering win–win partnerships with China that go beyond market access. African governments and Regional Economic Communities (RECs) should seek practical compliance support from China, including clearer guidance on standards, strengthened green channel mechanisms, support for rules of origin implementation, and expanded access to training and financing.

The private sector, particularly MSMEs, will play a decisive role. Aggregation mechanisms such as cooperatives and export consortia can help overcome scale limitations and reduce compliance costs. At the same time, training and capacity building for exporters must be prioritised, working closely with business associations, farmers’ organisations, and civil society to close critical information gaps.

Ultimately, the developmental impact of China’s zero-tariff framework will depend on whether African economies can translate access into sustained export upgrading. Continued reliance on unprocessed commodities will limit gains and entrench vulnerability.

What is required is an active industrial response with deliberate movement up value chains, strengthened compliance systems, and coordinated regional production strategies. This includes addressing binding constraints in trade finance, logistics, and standards infrastructure.

China’s decision to open its door is a welcome development. But outcomes will be determined by Africa’s response. The zero-tariff offer is a major strategic opportunity, yet it is conditional. Without coordinated continental action, strengthened productive capacity, and a clear focus on value addition and competitiveness, market access will remain theoretical rather than transformative.

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Jane Nalunga is the Executive Director of the Southern and Eastern Africa Trade Information and Negotiations Institute (SEATINI)