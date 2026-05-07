NCBA inter-schools golf championship marks milestone 5th edition

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Uganda’s junior golf circuit witnessed another defining moment as the NCBA Uganda Inter-Schools Golf Championship teed off for its fifth edition at the Lake Victoria Serena Golf Resort & Spa.

Regarded as the country’s premier inter-schools golf competition, the tournament once again demonstrated its growing stature on May 5, drawing between 150 and 200 young golfers from 30 to 45 schools across the country. Over the years, it has established itself as a key pathway for nurturing talent, with many participants advancing to regional and international stages.

The championship was played in an individual stroke-play (medal) format, testing precision, consistency, and mental discipline. Team rankings were determined by the cumulative scores of top performers from each school, adding a competitive edge to the individual contest.

Participants competed across three age categories for both boys and girls: 10 years and under (9 holes), 11–14 years (18 holes), and 15–18 years (18 holes), a structure designed to progressively prepare young golfers for elite competition.

Speaking ahead of the tournament, Edgar Tusiime, the head of marketing at NCBA Bank Uganda, emphasized the bank’s commitment to youth development through sport.

“At NCBA, we believe in investing in platforms that nurture discipline, resilience, and excellence among young people. The Inter-Schools Golf Championship is more than a competition it is a pathway for developing future leaders and athletes who can compete on both regional and global stages,” he said.

He added that the championship aligns with NCBA’s broader agenda of empowering communities through initiatives that combine talent development with essential life skills.

Beyond competition, the championship promoted core values such as integrity, patience, and respect principles deeply rooted in the game of golf making it a transformative platform within Uganda’s youth sports ecosystem.

On the course, Acorns International School emerged as champions in the primary schools category with a score of 182, finishing ahead of Kings College Budo, who posted 198. In the high school category, Kings College Budo secured top honors with an impressive team score of 372, while Kabojja International School finished as runners-up.

Individually, several young golfers delivered standout performances, including Ruth Joy Ampaire Kakuru of Kabojja International School and Mbeiza Patricia of Kings College Budo. Other notable performers included Shiloh Esther Mahoro, Namale Jamillah Jasmine, and Mugumya Charissa, both representing Kings College Budo. The pair of Ahimbisibwe Jacy and Akullu Jenna also impressed, combining for a winning score of 149.

Kings College Budo further cemented its dominance by emerging as the overall best school, followed by Oasis International School and 7 Hills International School. Recognition was also given to Teacher Prossy and Teacher Theresa Lubega for their dedication to developing young talent.

The day’s top individual honor went to Kalenzi Polster Victor of Valley Spur International School, who delivered an outstanding round of 66.

As the championship marked its fifth edition, it once again highlighted the depth of emerging golf talent in Uganda, with young players rising to the occasion in a highly competitive environment.