Mzei Okoth Domitian Owor 1936 – 2026

Tororo mourns veteran administrator Okoth Domitian Owor

OBITUARY | THE INDEPENDENT | Mzei Okoth Domitian Owor, who passed on May 02, 2026, was a distinguished educationist, cultural leader, public servant, and patriarch whose life of service spanned over six remarkable decades.

Fondly known as Otwodo, Mzei Owor, 89, lived a life defined by service, wisdom, humility, and unwavering belief in the power of education.

He was a bridge between tradition and modernity, culture and governance, and knowledge and community action – roles he played very well as Chairman of Tororo District Service Commission (2007–2012) and Founding Minister of Culture, Tieng Adhola Cultural Institution (1998), where he presided over cultural rights during the historic Kwar Adhola swearing-in.

“He was dedicated towards his duty, focused and a humble person who served Tieng Adhola with great humility,” remarked Obbo Richard Josel, the Jago (Prime Minister) of the Adhola Cultural Institution (TACI).

The Jago added that “it was as a result of this humility that he resigned when he was later appointed a Chairperson of Tororo District Service Commission even when he should have served in both positions.”

“The late was also a very respectful person; his mother was from my clan of Koyo and therefore he was our nephew. Much as we had an age difference, he had a lot of respect for me as a person, always addressing me as ‘Uncle’ whenever we met.”

“He educated his children, and by our standard I can comfortably crown him as a man who was successful. May his soul rest in eternal peace,” said Jago Obbo.

He will clearly be remembered by many as a nation builder, a guardian of culture, a mentor to generations, and a loving husband, father, grandfather, and great‑grandfather.

Early life, education and service to country

Okoth Domitian Owor was born on 22 June 1936 in Mwello Village, Tororo District. He was the firstborn child of Akumu Alice Stella (Alistera) of the Koyo Clan and Owor Rogosiano of the Oruwa Pa Lapa Clan. His lineage traced back through Zacharia Owoko, Othiang, and Okirono — roots deeply anchored in Padhola history and tradition.

He spent his early childhood living with his maternal grandparents among the Koyo Clan in P’Omede Village before later settling with his parents at the ancestral home in Mwello. These formative years shaped his profound respect for culture, community, and family.

He was blessed with a devoted and illustrious wife, Martha Anyango Okoth of the Oruwa Pa Demba Clan. Together they built a strong and loving family of 14 children — 8 daughters and 6 sons, of whom 10 are alive — as well as 30 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.

A lifelong learner, Otwodo firmly believed that education was the foundation of personal dignity and national development.

His academic journey began at St. Wilbrod Primary School, Nagongera (1946–1951), followed by junior education at Nagongera Seminary (1952–1954). Mzei Owor began his career as a teacher after earning his Primary Teachers Certificate at Nyondo Teacher Training College in1958. He started his career at Nagongera Seminary, where he taught and mentored many students who would later become prominent leaders in Padhola and beyond. Teaching was never merely a profession to him—it was a calling.

His passion for education and community transformation led him to pursue further training, and he would end up with a Bachelor of Arts (SWASA) degree.

His career in community development and adult education spanned more than 30 years in mainstream civil service, during which he played a foundational role in shaping Uganda’s adult literacy movement.

In 1990, as the founding coordinator of the National Functional Adult Literacy Programme, Mzei Owor became widely recognized as a key architect behind the revival of adult education and functional literacy in Uganda, working closely with UNICEF and other partners.

Beyond civil service, Mzei Owor was a trusted leader in cultural and civic life, and his commitment to learning and service took him beyond Uganda’s borders.

He leaves behind a towering legacy of learning, leadership, and community empowerment in Tororo and Uganda as a whole.

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MZEI OWOR PROFILE

Further training

Diploma in Social Development at Nyegezi Social Training Institute, Tanzania (1967–1968)

at Nyegezi Social Training Institute, Tanzania (1967–1968) Community Development Assistants Certificat e, Nsamizi Training Institute (1969)

e, Nsamizi Training Institute (1969) General Certificate of Education (GCE) through a correspondence course with British Tutorial College

through a correspondence course with British Tutorial College Diploma in Social Development , Nsamizi Training Institute (1970–1972)

, Nsamizi Training Institute (1970–1972) Bachelor of Arts (SWASA) (1973–1976)

(SWASA) (1973–1976) Certificate in Project Planning and Management, Institute of Public Administration, Kampala (1981)

Appointments:

Community Development Assistant , Ministry of Culture and Community Development – Tororo (1968–1971)

, Ministry of Culture and Community Development – Tororo (1968–1971) Assistant Community Development Officer (CDO) – Soroti (1972–1976)

– Soroti (1972–1976) Community Development Officer (CDO) – Soroti (1976 – 1981)

– Soroti (1976 – 1981) Community Development Officer (CDO) – Lira (1981–1985)

– Lira (1981–1985) Regional Community Development Officer for Eastern Region (1986)

(1986) Senior Community Development Officer in Charge of Adult Education , Ministry of Local Government (1987–1993)

, Ministry of Local Government (1987–1993) Project Coordinator , National Functional Adult Literacy Project (1988–1993)

, National Functional Adult Literacy Project (1988–1993) Public Relations / Project Officer , Uganda Joint Action for Adult Education (UJAFAE/DVV) at Makerere (1993)

, Uganda Joint Action for Adult Education (UJAFAE/DVV) at Makerere (1993) Executive Secretary, Uganda Joint Action for Adult Education (UJAFAE/DVV), based at Makerere University (1994–1997)

Cultural and civic life:

Founding Minister of Culture , Tieng Adhola Cultural Institution (1998), where he presided over cultural rights during the historic Kwar Adhola swearing‑in

, Tieng Adhola Cultural Institution (1998), where he presided over cultural rights during the historic Senior Minister of Education , Tieng Adhola Cultural Institution (2001)

, Tieng Adhola Cultural Institution (2001) LC V Councilor , Mulanda Sub‑County (2001–2006)

, Mulanda Sub‑County (2001–2006) Secretary for Education and Mass Mobilization , Tororo District (2002–2006)

, Tororo District (2002–2006) Chairman , Tororo District Service Commission (2007–2012)

, Tororo District Service Commission (2007–2012) Project Administrator, Christian Children’s Fund (CCF‑U), Gwara‑Gwara, Tororo (2000)

Exposure and Professional Development:

NRM Cadre Course , Wakiso Forest (1987)

, Wakiso Forest (1987) UNESCO Training on Project Management , Kampala (1988)

, Kampala (1988) Study Tour of Six African Countries on Education Systems (1990)

on Education Systems (1990) International Conference on Education , Geneva (1990)

, Geneva (1990) Education and Economic Development in Africa , Dakar, Senegal (1995)

, Dakar, Senegal (1995) Programme Planning for Eradication of Illiteracy in Africa, Dakar (1998)

A Devoted Father and Patriarch

Children:

Mary Berna Nyadoi – Okou

Frances Treza Athieno – Olowo

Opio & Odongo (Twins – RIP)

Anna Josephine Akello (RIP)

Anthony Raphael Omala

Bazil Richard Osinde

Robert Clement Omita Okoth

Robert Balinda Okoth

Maureen Caroline Awere – Kirya

Anne Josephine Adikini – Oketch

Judith Agatha Akumu – Opendi

Elizabeth Innocent Anyango

Mary Martina Awor (RIP)

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SOURCE: Mzee Owori biography compiled by Robert Clement Omita Okoth