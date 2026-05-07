MTN gives Kasese Shs20 million for Martyrs Day celebrations

Kasese, Uganda | URN | In support of the June 3rd 2026 Uganda Martyrs Day celebrations, the Diocese of Kasese has received a vital financial boost from MTN-Uganda.

The telecommunication company contributed 20 million shillings to support the diocese, which is taking the lead in organizing this year’s national event at Namugongo.

The donation comes at a crucial time when the organizing committee is working to close a substantial funding gap.

With a total budget of UGX 4.5 billion, the committee still needs at least UGX 2 billion to fully fund the planned activities and ensure a memorable celebration.

During the hand over, Andrew Tusuubira, the Regional Manager for MTN Uganda, reaffirmed the company’s commitment to community development and faith-based initiatives.

He also pledged additional logistical support, including water supplies and reflector jackets for pilgrims on foot, to enhance the safety and well-being of the faithful during the celebrations.

Receiving the donation, Rt. Rev. Francis Aquirinus Kibira Kambale, Bishop of the Diocese of Kasese, expressed deep gratitude to MTN Uganda.

He described the contribution as a significant step toward organizing a spiritually enriching event that will honor the Uganda Martyrs and bring the communities.

The Bishop also highlighted other pressing needs within the diocese, notably the ongoing construction of the Cathedral, which requires over 7 billion shillings.

Meanwhile, Fr. John Baptist Kule, Chairperson of the Organizing Committee, gave updates on pilgrim mobilization, announcing that pilgrims from the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) will arrive on 15th May 2026, with the official flagging-off of pilgrims from Kasese and DRC scheduled for 19th May 2026.

The Diocese of Kasese continues to appeal to well-wishers, corporate entities, and the “Friends of Kasese” to contribute and help make this historic celebration a memorable and spiritually fulfilling event.