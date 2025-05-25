Students tasked to join corruption fight

AGAGO, UGANDA | THE INDEPENDENT | The Inspectorate of Government (IG) has partnered with students of Patongo Seed Secondary School in Agago District to step up efforts in the fight against corruption. This was during the launch of an Integrity Ambassador’s Club.

Fifty students were commissioned as Integrity Ambassadors and will champion the values of honesty, transparency, and accountability within their school and community. The launch follows an earlier initiative where over 150 students were mobilised and trained to form the foundation of the Integrity Ambassador’s Club.

Through this partnership, the IG aims to nurture a generation of young people committed to fighting corruption from the grassroots in the community.

Speaking at the event, Majorie Nakalanzi from the office of the IG commended the students for taking up the mantle and encouraged them to be vibrant and proactive in their roles. “You are now our partners in the war against corruption,” Nakalanzi told the newly commissioned ambassadors. “We urge you to remain active, do research, and spread the message of integrity in your school and beyond.”

Mabel Mary Nakajoba, Principal Inspectorate Officer at the IG, who presided over the launch, emphasised the importance of the partnership between IG officials, school administrators, and student leaders in combating corruption. She noted that Patongo Seed Secondary School is the first institution in Northern Uganda to establish an Integrity Ambassador’s Club under the IG framework.

“This club marks a new beginning in Northern Uganda’s fight against corruption,” Nakajoba said. “We appreciate the school for being a trailblazer in this effort.”

Nakajoba urged the club patron and school leadership to continue supporting the student leaders, revealing that the IG plans to expand the number of ambassadors in the school to over 190. She further mentioned that students who serve in the club will be recognised with certificates of participation and contribution toward anti-corruption efforts.

The IG officials extended gratitude to the school administration for embracing the IG’s initiative and playing a vital role in mobilising the students. They expressed the importance of educating young people early in their academic journey so they grow into responsible, ethical citizens.

Pamela Laker, the club President, expressed excitement about the changes the program has brought to the school. She said since the club started, they’ve seen a real transformation in how students think and behave, adding that there’s a new sense of responsibility and integrity.

James Orach, the club’s vice president, expressed his happiness, saying, “I feel proud to be part of a team that stands for doing the right thing under all circumstances.” Meanwhile, Francis Komakech, the club’s patron and a teacher at the school, praised the initiative, stating that they are committed to guiding and supporting students in their new roles.

“These students are future leaders,” Komakech said. “Our job is to prepare them now to resist corruption and promote ethical leadership wherever they go.”

****

URN