Spes Medical Centre hosts full day women’s health camp in Kitintale

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | In the lead-up to International Women’s Day celebrations, Spes Medical Centre organized a Sexual and Reproductive Health Camp at its Kitintale branch on Saturday, March 7, 2026, offering a range of free and subsidized medical services aimed at improving maternal and reproductive health.

The day-long outreach, held from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., provided essential services, including free HIV testing and counselling, urinalysis tests, blood pressure screening, diabetes screening, and breast cancer screening. Ultrasound scans were also offered at subsidized rates, with particular focus on pregnant women and expectant mothers.

The initiative was held under the theme “Invest in Women, Accelerate Growth”, aligning with global efforts to highlight women’s health and empowerment during International Women’s Day commemorations.

The maternal health camp follows another community outreach conducted by the facility on February 7, 2026, when the Namugongo branch hosted a dental health camp under the centre’s Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) program. That event provided preventive dental screenings and health education, reinforcing the centre’s commitment to preventive healthcare.

Speaking during the Kitintale camp, Esther Ninsiima, a senior midwife at Spes Medical Centre, emphasized the importance of early antenatal care in preventing complications associated with pregnancy.

“Early detection through antenatal care plays a critical role in reducing infant and maternal mortality. This camp helps mothers detect conditions such as pre-eclampsia, postpartum haemorrhage, and antepartum haemorrhage early enough for proper medical intervention,” she said.

Ninsiima added that the outreach was designed to expand access to antenatal services for mothers who may otherwise struggle to afford routine medical tests.

“At this camp we are offering free antenatal check-ups, urinalysis tests, and other laboratory services, with ultrasound scans available at subsidized rates. These services help improve access to maternal healthcare and significantly reduce the risks faced by mothers during and after pregnancy,” she noted.

The camp also focused on reproductive health education, early family planning awareness, and support for couples experiencing fertility challenges.

Dr Jawadu Niwamanya, Lead Doctor at the Kitintale branch, stressed that strengthening reproductive healthcare systems is essential for community wellbeing and national development.

“Reproductive health is foundational to family stability and national development. When maternal health services are accessible, we reduce preventable complications, maternal mortality, and risks to newborns. Early screening and timely antenatal care empower women and couples to make informed decisions about their health,” he said.

Uganda continues to face significant challenges related to maternal mortality, preventable infections, and limited access to reproductive health information, particularly among underserved communities. Health experts say community-based outreach programs remain a vital strategy for closing these gaps.

According to Dr Alice Hope Banga, director of Spes Medical Centre, community health initiatives remain a core part of the institution’s mission.

“Giving back to the community is part of our underlying objectives and aligns with the guidelines of the Ministry of Health. Healthcare costs are rising globally, but access to essential services must not shrink,” she said.

“Our goal is to ensure communities can still receive quality, dignified healthcare at affordable rates. We are investing locally in infrastructure and skilled personnel so that Ugandans do not have to travel far or pay excessively for basic medical services.”

Established in 2022, Spes Medical Centre has focused on expanding healthcare access through community outreach programs, structured service delivery, and technology-integrated medical systems. The facility says its model emphasizes professional staffing, patient-centered care, and sustainable healthcare delivery.

Organizers of the Kitintale camp projected that more than 200 women would benefit from antenatal and reproductive health services during the outreach.

Health officials say initiatives such as these play a crucial role in strengthening maternal health services and reducing preventable deaths among mothers and newborns across Uganda.