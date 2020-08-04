Speaker Kadaga’s convoy knocks three in Fort Portal

Fort Portal, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Three people have been rushed to Fort Portal Regional Referral

Hospital after they were knocked by one of the convoy vehicles escorting Speaker of Parliament Rebecca Kadaga.

The accident happened today at Booma as the three were riding

on a boda boda heading to Fort Portal Town Center. They were knocked by a police lead car Reg. No. UP 4842.

The injured include; Shamilla Mbabazi Kwezi, Kakwezi Aminah, all residents of Kiteere in West Division Fort Portal Tourism City and Karim Mitalaa, the boda boda rider.

According to an eye witness, the speaker’s convoy moving on the wrong side since the road is a one way knocked the three on the boda boda.

Louis Ngobi Muhindo, the Hospital Administrator confirmed that the three people had been admitted. He said the two ladies have fractures on the legs.

********

URN