Six COVID-19 patients admitted in Gulu regional referral hospital

Gulu, Uganda| AFP | THE INDEPENDENT | Gulu Regional Referral Hospital has received six new COVID-19 positive patients.

The patients who are all cargo truck drivers from Elegu One-Stop Border entry point in Amuru District were admitted on Tuesday evening. This brings the number of patients admitted at the facility to 80.

According to Bishop Loum Janani, the in-charge of case management at the hospital, the treatment unit has so far discharged nine patients who recovered from the contagion, leaving active cases currently at 71.

However, 34 of the 71 patients will be discharged on Wednesday after recovering from the virus.

Meanwhile, some of the District Task Force members who went on self and institutional quarantine after interacting with the Ministry of Health Commissioner who later tested positive have tested negative.

The quarantine suspects that have been discharged with certificates after 14 days’ period include the District Chairperson Martin Ojara Mapenduzi, William Onyai, the Health Educator, Justine Obol, the District Councillor V and five talk show hosts from four local radios that hosted the Commissioner.

Mapenduzi appealed to the general population to continue to observe discipline and continue complying with all the Ministry’s precautionary measures.

The State Minister or Primary Health Care Dr Joyce Moriku Kaducu rallied the masses in Gulu to heighten their protection against the virus disease because the country is headed towards an unprecedented surge in the cases of the deadly virus.

According to the Ministry, Uganda has 657 confirmed cases.

*******

URN