Security bursts fake cement ‘factory’, seize 700 bags

Tororo, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Security operatives from the Internal Security Organization (ISO) and the Uganda Police Force have raided a cement adulteration ‘factory’ in Tororo district, seizing over 700 bags of counterfeit cement and arresting five suspects in connection with the illegal operation.

The cement was confiscated from two stores in TICAF Cell, Osukuru Town Council, following intelligence gathered by ISO. Investigations revealed that private vehicles were being hired to transport fine dust from Busoga to Tororo, where it was mixed with genuine Tororo Cement.

Reports indicate that 50 kilograms of original cement were being diluted with 500 kilograms of fine dust before being sold across Tororo, Northern Uganda, Central Uganda, and even the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Upon discovering that some security personnel were allegedly complicit in the scheme, authorities brought in an independent investigator, Milton Birungi, the Criminal Investigations Officer for the Elgon Police Region, to lead the inquiry. A senior security operative, speaking to URN on condition of anonymity, alleged that the illegal trade had thrived for years due to the involvement of key district officials.

The source further claimed that senior security officers and district leaders reportedly visited the stores monthly to collect UGX 400,000 and 200 liters of fuel as “tokens” to allow the business to continue.

Tororo Resident District Commissioner (RDC) Hajji Sadiq Bategana, who participated in the operation, strongly condemned the practice, warning that it could damage Uganda’s foreign market for Tororo Cement.

He also suggested that cement adulteration could be contributing to the rising cases of building collapses in the country, calling for an end to the illegal trade.

The five suspects arrested were identified as Swaib Semakula, Henry Senfuka, Sayyid Rashid, Joseph Wabale, and Frank Ainebyona, all workers at the adulteration site. This marks the second security operation at the same location within a year.

However, officials believe additional adulteration centers may exist along Mile 5 and Mile 8 on Mbale Road. The seized cement has been transported to Tororo Central Police Station as investigations continues.

URN