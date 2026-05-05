Security lockdown as Parliament moves to debate Sovereignty Bill

Kampala, Uganda | URN | Heightened security at Parliament has overshadowed the planned debate on the controversial Protection of Sovereignty Bill, 2026, raising fresh concerns about transparency and democratic space as legislators prepare for the plenary sitting. This morning, Military and police forces sealed off key access roads leading to Parliament, restricting entry for Members of Parliament, staff, journalists, and members of the public.

The scale of the deployment, unusual outside periods of national emergency, heightened tensions and drew criticism from legislators, analysts, and civil society actors. The developments mirror security measures witnessed during the 2017 constitutional amendment debate that removed presidential age limits, a process widely criticised over heavy-handed enforcement and restrictions on parliamentary access.

URN observed heavily fortified parliamentary precincts, with armed personnel controlling movement and limiting access to accredited individuals. Some MPs reported delays and difficulty accessing the chambers, raising concerns about the integrity of the legislative process ahead of the debate. “This level of deployment suggests we are heading into a confrontation, not a debate,” said Francis Zaake, the Mityana Municipality MP. “Parliament should be a place of free expression, not a militarised zone.”

The Uganda Police Force and the Uganda People’s Defence Forces had not issued a detailed explanation for the scale of the deployment by press time, although security officials have previously defended such measures as necessary to maintain order during high-stakes proceedings. At the centre of the standoff is the Protection of Sovereignty Bill, 2026, which the government says is intended to safeguard national interests from external interference, particularly by foreign entities and non-governmental organisations.

However, governance expert and lawyer Job Kijja, a researcher specialising in democracy, public procurement, and election integrity at Innovations for Democratic Engagement and Action (IDEA), warned that the Bill’s broad provisions could be used to curtail civil liberties, restrict dissent, and consolidate executive power. “The public hearings were rendered cosmetic,” he said. “Citizen views were ignored, and the process appears to have been driven by a predetermined outcome.”

His remarks reflect wider concerns among civil society groups that the Bill could undermine constitutional guarantees of freedom of expression and association under the 1995 Constitution. The timing of the deployment has also renewed scrutiny of the relationship between the Executive and Parliament. Members of the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) reportedly held a caucus meeting at the Office of the President ahead of the debate, a move analysts say may have been aimed at consolidating support for the Bill.

Dr Sarah Bireete, Executive Director of the Centre for Constitutional Governance (CCG), said such caucus meetings are common in parliamentary politics but become contentious when accompanied by visible security pressure. “Caucusing is part of parliamentary politics,” she said. “But when it coincides with heavy military deployment, it raises legitimate questions about whether Parliament is exercising independent judgment or operating under external influence.”

Under Uganda’s constitutional framework, Parliament is mandated to legislate on behalf of the people and provide oversight over the Executive. The unfolding scenes in Kampala have drawn comparisons to previous legislative flashpoints, particularly the 2017 age limit amendment debate and the 2005 removal of presidential term limits. Both episodes were marked by heightened security, restricted access to Parliament, and allegations of intimidation.

Opposition legislators argue that the recurrence of such scenes signals a worrying trend. “We have seen this script before,” said Gilbert Olanya, the Kilak South MP. “When security forces become central to legislative processes, it undermines public confidence in democratic institutions.” Beyond domestic politics, analysts say the Sovereignty Bill could also have implications for Uganda’s diplomatic and economic relations.

Uganda receives substantial support from multilateral institutions and bilateral donors, making the balance between sovereignty and international cooperation a delicate policy issue. Uganda is also a signatory to several international human rights instruments, including the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights, which guarantees freedoms of expression, assembly, and association.

“The challenge is to ensure that efforts to protect sovereignty do not come at the expense of fundamental rights,” said human rights lawyer Nicholas Opiyo. “Any law must pass the test of proportionality and necessity.”