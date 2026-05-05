Journalist implicated in fake news against First Lady granted bail

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Kampala, Uganda | URN | The Law Development Centre Magistrates Court in Kampala has granted a cash bail of five million shillings to Alternative Digital journalist Arnold Anthony Mukose, who has been on remand for more than a month. Mukose, who is accused of broadcasting fake news and sending false distress signals relating to the First Lady Janet Kataaha Museveni, was on Tuesday granted bail by Grade One Magistrate Ivan Maloba.

The bail followed a successful application by Mukose’s lawyers, led by Kato Tumusiime, who argued that the offences before the LDC Court are bailable. The defence later presented Mukose’s uncle, Patrick Nuwagaba, and Innocent Ainebyona as sureties. The court found the two substantial and ordered them to execute a non-cash bond of 50 million shillings, payable in the event that Mukose absconds from trial.

Mukose was allegedly arrested shortly after appearing on a radio talk show in Kampala and reportedly held incommunicado for several days before his first court appearance on April 1. He faces two counts of broadcasting fake news and sending false distress signals, contrary to Uganda Communications Commission regulations.

Prosecution alleges that between January and March 2026, Mukose and others, still at large, unlawfully published fake news on the Alternative Digital Channel, an online platform, claiming that the First Lady was dead. According to the prosecution, the publication caused distress to Janet Kataaha Museveni. Mukose denied the charges and was ordered to return to court on May 18 for trial after the prosecution informed the court that investigations into the matter had been completed.

Mukose is also among the petitioners who successfully challenged several provisions of the Computer Misuse Act, 2022, before the Constitutional Court. Following that ruling, the Attorney General advised security agencies, including the Police and the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions, against charging suspects under the nullified sections of the law.