Russia bans Facebook, Instagram for “extremism”

Moscow, Russia | Xinhua | A Moscow court ruled on Monday to ban Facebook and Instagram in Russia, labeling the parent company of the two social networks Meta Platforms Inc. “extremist.”

The Prosecutor General’s Office of Russia said that the lawsuit was aimed at protecting Russians from “a violation of their rights,” according to local media.

Meta has violated its own rules by allowing posts with violent speeches towards the Russian military and has ignored more than 4,500 requests to remove fake information on Russia’s special military operation and calls for unauthorized rallies, the prosecutors said.

The court ruling will come into effect immediately but will not affect WhatsApp messenger.

Meta is also banned from doing business in Russia as the Prosecutor General’s Office and Russia’s Federal Security Service accused the U.S. giant of acting against Russia and its armed forces.

*****

Xinhua