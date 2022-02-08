Royal chiefs to hold parallel Kyabazinga day celebrations

Jinja, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | A section of royal chiefs from Busoga kingdom, have threatened to hold parallel celebrations for Kyabazinga day.

Kyabazinga day is celebrated annually on February 11, in commemoration of a closed meeting held in the early 1930s, when the then Busoga chiefs unanimously agreed to elect a unifying king amongst themselves.

The chiefs further agreed that much as all the 11 chiefdoms would elect a preferable king amongst themselves, only five royal chiefs families were entitled to the throne, which was meant to be rotational in consideration with the prevailing circumstances and provisions of the Busoga kingdom constitution.

The event proceeded with the election of HRH Ezekiel Tenywa Wako, the royal chief of Bulamogi chiefdom, who reigned as their first king from 1939 to 1949.

The current Busoga king, Gabula Nadiope IV defeated Columbus Wambuzi, the royal chief of Bulamogi, to win this seat in 2014. He was later consecrated as King on September 13, 2014.

The secretary of the Busoga chiefs royal council, Robert Mukajanga however told journalists on Monday that the decision to dethrone Gabula was substantive and they have agreed to unveil a new King of their choice to their subjects all over the kingdom.

Mukajanga argues that several officials under Gabula’s tenure as king have grabbed kingdom land and houses, therefore, it is imperative upon them to elect a leader who will safeguard both their sovereignty and property.

Busoga Kingdom Prime Minister, Joseph Muvawala last month released a statement dismissing the royal chiefs’ claims, arguing that Gabula is still the reigning king and he can only lose the throne through death.

Meanwhile, the Gender Ministry released a letter dated January 21, 2022, which was signed by James Ebitu, where they reaffirmed their commitment towards working with Gabula, whom they recognize as the King of Busoga.

