Prayers for Speaker Kadaga

Speaker of Parliament Rebecca Kadaga is currently admitted at Aga Khan Hospital in Nairobi, Kenya where she is being treated for fatigue-related illness.

Kampala, Uganda | The Independent | Shortly after returning from a trip to Morocco and the U.S., Kadaga was taken ill at Nakasero Hospital. Speculation of Kadaga’s condition heightened when President Museveni paid her a visit a day after she was admitted.

Kadaga’s press secretary Sam Obbo said the Speaker’s health condition is a private matter which only close family members are privy to. Meanwhile prayers are being organised for Kadaga who is third in Uganda’s political hierarchy.

Rehema Watongola Tiwuwe, the Kamuli Municipality MP issued a statement saying the Busoga Sub-region was conducting prayers for the Kamuli Woman MP. Kadaga is the chairperson of Busoga Parliamentary group.

