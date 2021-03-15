Police unveils new traffic uniform

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Uganda Police Force has de-gazzetted four of its 17 uniforms. The degazzetted uniforms include the white traffic, Brown camouflage won by the Anti-Stock Theft Unit (ASTU) officers, the blue Marine police uniform, and the dark blue uniforms won by Aviation Police Officers.

Traffic police personnel will now wear a khaki uniform, accompanied by an ashy beret while female traffic officers will be wearing khaki and white caps. All ASTU police officers will now be wearing the Field Force Unit camouflage uniform, Marine police will be wearing khaki and blue caps while Aviation police will wear the Counter-Terrorism unit uniform.

The decision was based on a resolution by the Police Council that sat on November 18, 2019, and decided to reduce police uniforms from 17 to 13. The council also resolved to design uniforms, particularly for females as opposed to giving them general uniforms.

The Assistant Inspector-General of Police- AIGP Asan Kasingye, who is the chairman of the police uniform committee says all the uniforms have been made by the force’s garment factory. Each police personnel including detectives will be availed with two pairs of uniforms.

However, police leadership has also resolved to give two Kaunda suits to all detectives. The detectives will have to go to the Nytil industry to have their measurements taken and suits sewed in time.

Kasingye said that detectives no longer receive allowances to buy casual clothes a reason police leadership resolved to give them two pairs of uniform that they can wear while in office and two Kawunda suits for field duty.

Assistant Superintendent of Police ASP Ruth Kyobutungi who is also the KMP East regional traffic commander said they’re happy with the new. Kyobutungi said the new uniform is well designed and caters for both male and female traffic officers.

********

URN