Police maps out 15 hotspots ahead of NRM primaries

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Police has listed 15 places perceived as hotspots in Friday’s National Resistance Movement- NRM party primaries.

Fred Enanga, the police spokesperson says that much focus and vigilance will be put in the hotly contested areas to avoid clashes between supporters of rival candidates.

He named Ssembabule, Kassanda, Kazo, Bundibugyo, Sironko, Sheema, Mbale, Hoima, Koboko, Adjumani, Kashongi, Kampala, Wakiso and Hoima.

“We’ve thoroughly mapped them out across all regions and districts. And accompanied it with additional covert and overt operations,” Enanga said.

In Ssebambule, the incumbent Lwemiya MP Theodore Ssekikuubo is battling State Minister for transport Joyce Kabatsi while President Yoweri Museveni’s relative Godfrey Aine is facing off with Shartis Musherure Nayebare, a daughter to foreign affairs minister Sam Kutesa for Mawogola North.

The battle for Kassanda South constituency is between the incumbent MP Simeo Nsubuga and Michael Muhumuza. The supporters of two rival groups clashed at the weekend where some people were beaten and others hacked with machetes.

State Minister for Privatization and Investment, Evelyn Anite is facing off with Dr Charles Ayume, for Koboko Municipality MP position. In Sheema Municipality, the rivalry is between supporters of reigning MP and State Minister for Science, Technology and Innovation, Dr Elioda Tumwesigye and former Commissioner for Uganda Revenue Authority, Dickens Kateshumbwa.

In Busiro North, Wakiso district former Vice President Prof Gilbert Bukenya is battling the incumbent MP and Minister for Luweero Triangle Dennis Ssozi Galabuzi. The supporters of the two rival groups clashed during the campaigns.

Enanga said police have deployed intelligence teams on the ground to ensure the exercise ends peacefully.

“The operational guidelines are normal law enforcement guidelines. However, our posture is supported by actionable intelligence on the ground. We shall create a peaceful and secure environment for their party primaries to take place as requested,” Enanga said.

Other places where NRM primaries are anticipated to be chaotic include Kazo district where the race for Woman MP has eight contestants including State minister for Economic Monitoring Molly Kamukama.

The race for Hoima Woman MP last week turned ugly when aspirant Beatrice Wembabazi was allegedly beaten to comma by supporters of incumbent MP Harriet Mugenyi Businge.

This forced NRM electoral commission chairman, Dr Tanga Odoi, to meet the two rival camps.

URN