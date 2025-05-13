PDM SACCOS to get sh3.3 trillion before June 30th

Tuesday , May 13 2025
The Independent May 13, 2025 Business, NEWS Leave a comment

 

State Finance Minister Musasizi

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT |  Over ten thousand Parish Development Model ((PDM) SACCOS will be capitalized with funds totaling Sh3.2 trillion by the end of the financial year 2024/2025 next month.

State Minister for Finance, Henry Musasizi says the money will be sent directly to the beneficiaries’ bank and wendi accounts.

While appearing before Parliament’s budget committee on Tuesday over the coming financial year budget, Musasizi revealed that over 2.7 trillion shillings had been disbursed by the SACCOS to the beneficiaries by the end of April 2025.

Musasizi says for financial year 2025/2026, additional 1.5 trillion shilling has been budgeted to reach the subsistence households that are yet to be covered.

In the agriculture sector, the Minister says the government has cumulatively released over three and twenty five billion shillings toward the agriculture credit facility since 2010.

He says the facility has financed various projects within the agriculture value chain with grains in trading funded most with over 339 billion shillings.

