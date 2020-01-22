Parliament asks gov’t to issue travel advisory to Ugandans over Rwanda relationship

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Parliament has tasked government to issue a travel advisory to Ugandans visiting Rwanda, citing the recent reports of mistreatment and killing of Ugandan nationals.

The matter came up during plenary on Tuesday afternoon.

The Speaker of Parliament, Rebecca Kadaga, noted with concern the failure of Ugandan nationals to trade with Rwanda because of the sour relationship between the two countries.

Her statements came after the Rukungiri Municipality MP; Roland Mugume expressed concern about the delayed resolution of the dispute as a matter of national importance.

Mugume said that it was disappointing that the Uganda-Rwanda border remains closed something that has grossly affected Ugandan traders.

The Kira Municipality MP, Ibrahim Semujju Nganda cited the need for government to explain why Ugandans continue to be mistreated and some killed in Rwanda.

He tasked the Government Chief Whip, Ruth Nankabirwa to advise government to advise Ugandans on whether or not to travel to Rwanda for any reason.

In her response, Nankabirwa said government should be given more time to resolve the prevailing issues through ongoing talks so as to save lives.

She promised to consult with the relevant Ministry concerning the issuance of a travel advisory to Ugandans.

Kadaga directed the Foreign Affairs Minister, Sam Kutesa to appear before parliament and issue a statement on the relationship between the two sister countries.

In August 2019, President Yoweri Museveni met his Rwandan counterpart, Paul Kagame in Angola’s capital Luanda where they signed a Memorandum of Understanding intended to resolve the dispute that has seen the border between two countries closed for at least a year.

After the signing of the MoU, President Museveni sent Uganda’s United Nations Permanent Representative Ambassador Adonia Ayebare to meet Kagame. In the aftermath of the meeting, Uganda released nine Rwandans from custody and repatriated them to Kigali.

In return, Rwanda also released four Ugandans. Now the two presidents are in London where they are expected to meet on the sidelines of the UK-Africa Investment Summit 2020, which started on Monday.

The meeting is expected to give a clear glimpse of whether the dispute is nearing resolution.

******

URN