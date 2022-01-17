Parents protest delayed repair of classroom blocks

Jinja, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Parents with pupils at Kaitandovu primary school in Buyengo sub-county, Jinja district have staged a peaceful demonstration over the delayed renovation of the two classroom blocks at the school. Heavy rains blew off the roof of the affected classroom blocks in April last year.

However, the classroom blocks have never been renovated despite the resumption of studies on Monday last week following the prolonged shut down of schools as part of the COVID-19 containment measures. The affected classroom blocks host the early child development unit, lower and middle primary pupils. The learners are currently studying under trees as they await the renovation exercise to kick off.

The failure by the concerned authorities to renovate the classroom blocks has not gone down well with parents. They also claim that the school lacks a wall fence, which can allow learners to run to the surrounding sugarcane plantations to make quick cash without being noticed by the teachers.

A school administrator who spoke to URN on condition of anonymity says that prior to the lockdown, the school had 1,500 pupils with about 1,200 of them in lower and mid classes. He however says that given the current state of the school structures characterized by cracks, most parents are skeptical about returning their children to the school.

Aaron Kalenzi, the Parents Teacher’s Association-PTA chairperson says that the pupils deserve a conducive learning environment. He says that with the makeshift structures, children might lose interest in education.

Moses Walusa, a father of three pupils at the school says that due to delayed reroofing of the affected classroom blocks, the floors and foundations of structures were further damaged by rains in October last year.

James Kalena, a father of two pupils in primary one and three respectively, says that the desks too were destroyed following exposure to harsh weather conditions forcing the learners to study on bare ground under the trees. Kalena says that with the current rainy season, their children risk missing out on lessons since they cannot be safe under trees.

Eria Kisambira, the Jinja District Inspector of Schools says the Ministry of Education and Sports conducted an audit to ascertain the extent of damage at the school, and efforts of conducting repairs are underway.

