One body of Lake Albert boat accident retrieved, more still missing

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The body of one of the seven people who drowned in the Lake Albert in Kagadi district yesterday morning following a boat accident has been recovered.

The deceased has been identified as Omirambe, a resident of Ndaiga landing site in Ndaiga sub county in Kagadi district. The body was recovered around 2:30 pm by a team of marine police and local fishermen.

Those missing are Francis Ayenya, Felix Bwambale, Jenety Kolodhine, Patience Ayera, Sifa Kolodhine and Sara Bole. Some of the survivors are Wathum Omako, Victor Owonda, Abdul Migiya, Mirano Omirambe, Oweknyinga, Karim Alipanaga, Nema Birungi Beatrace Adoko, Nabos Parmu and Innocent Kothu.

The group was traveling on a boat from Ndaiga landing site, which capsized near Kamina landing site in Kamina parish around 7 am yesterday morning after being hit by strong wind. The boat was destined for Lwakengi landing site in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Julius Hakiza, the Albertine region police spokesperson told Uganda Radio network yesterday evening that search for the remaining bodies is ongoing while the survivors are receiving treatment at various health facilities on Ndaiga landing site.

This is the second boat accident on Lake Albert within a space of seven month. In May this year, a boat carrying 50 footballers and fans capsized near Fofo landing site in Buseruka sub county Hoima district killing 16 people on board.

The boat capsized few meters after setting off from Fofo landing site enroute to Runga landing site in Kigorobya Sub County for a friendly match.

*****

URN