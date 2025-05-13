NRM removes nearly 1 million from register

KAMPALA, UGANDA | THE INDEPENDENT | The ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) party has removed 958,336 individuals from its registers following the recently concluded village-level party structure elections. Speaking to journalists at the NRM headquarters in Kampala on Monday, the party’s Electoral Commission Chairperson, Dr. Tanga Odoi, confirmed the cleanup was based on findings from the village baraza elections held last week.

He explained that those struck off the register were either deceased or had defected to other political parties. “We’ve updated our records and removed nearly a million names. This process is essential to ensure the integrity of our internal electoral process,” said Dr. Odoi.

Looking ahead, the NRM has scheduled the sub-county-level elections for May 16. Elections at the city division level will follow on May 19, while those at the district level will take place on May 23. Primaries for special interest groups, including the youth, older persons, and persons with disabilities, are set for May 24. The election of national-level party structures will be held between August 22 and 25.

Dr. Odoi also noted that areas that failed to vote at the village level due to irregularities or violence will have a chance to conduct elections on Wednesday this week. Last week, the party held elections for LC1 flag bearers and local structures in over 72,000 villages across the country as part of preparations for the 2026 general elections.

However, several complaints surfaced regarding missing voter names, unregistered candidates, and allegations of illegal voting at some polling stations. Despite these setbacks, Odoi emphasized that the party remains committed to holding free and fair internal elections, saying, “We are building structures that will carry the NRM to victory in 2026.”

*****

URN