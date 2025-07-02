NRM EC releases tough campaign guidelines ahead of July 16 elections

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The National Resistance Movement (NRM) Electoral Commission has issued strict campaign guidelines for Parliamentary, Mayoral, and LC5 aspirants ahead of the July 16, 2025 elections, warning that no candidate will defy the rules without facing consequences. Campaigns officially commenced on Tuesday following the close of nominations. However, there was nationwide confusion due to the absence of clear directives, with many candidates uncertain about procedures amid a call for compulsory joint campaigns.

Speaking in Kampala on Tuesday, NRM Electoral Commission Chairperson Dr. Tanga Odoi clarified that the guidelines are binding for all candidates and are designed to promote peaceful, fair, and disciplined campaigns.

Among the key provisions is a ban on character assassination and personal attacks. Candidates are also prohibited from carrying firearms or using personal public address systems. All campaign materials—including sound systems—will be provided and managed by the party. To ensure a level playing field, the Commission announced that all campaign activities will be funded by the party. Candidates must adhere strictly to the official campaign program without deviation.

The guidelines further regulate public engagement, stating that questions from the audience will only be allowed after all candidates have delivered their speeches. Malicious or provocative questions will not be tolerated. Meanwhile, nominations for positions on the Central Executive Committee (CEC) kicked off today. Among those who picked nomination forms are Michael Mawanda, aspiring for Vice Chairperson for the Western Region; Daniel Fred Kidega, vying for Vice Chairperson for Northern Uganda; and Joseph Mukasa Sewaava, who is eyeing the position of Vice Chairperson for Central Government.

Shadrack Nzaire Kaguta, a brother to President Yoweri Museveni, also picked nomination forms for the position of Vice Chairperson for the Western Region. He pledged to promote unity within the party and strengthen its popularity in the region and beyond.

While Parliamentary candidates are elected by lining up behind their preferred aspirants, CEC hopefuls undergo a more rigorous process. After nomination, they face vetting by the outgoing CEC, chaired by the party president. This involves interviews and background checks to assess leadership suitability. The final stage is the NRM National Delegates Conference, where vetted aspirants are elected by delegates drawn from district party structures, special interest groups, and diaspora representatives. The CEC includes the National Chairperson, Vice Chairpersons, and representatives of interest groups such as the NRM Youth League. This year’s Delegates Conference is scheduled for August 22, 2025, at Namboole Stadium.

