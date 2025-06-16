Nixon Agasirwe remanded over Joan Kagezi murder

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Nixon Agasirwe Karuhanga, former Commandant of the Special Investigations Unit (SIU), has been remanded on charges of murdering Assistant Director of Public Prosecutions, Joan Kagezi Namazzi. Agasirwe was on Monday arraigned before the Nakawa Chief Magistrates Court, presided over by Chief Magistrate Esther Nyadoi, and charged with one count of murder.

Chief State Attorneys Richard Birivumbuka and Joseph Kyomuhendo submitted the charge sheet to the Magistrate. The court heard that on March 30, 2015, at Kiwatule, Nakawa Division in Kampala District, Agasirwe, together with others still at large, allegedly caused the death of Joan Kagezi with malice aforethought. Magistrate Nyadoi informed Agasirwe that he could not take a plea because the charges against him are capital in nature and can only be tried by the High Court. As a result, Agasirwe did not plead guilty to the murder charge.

He attempted to apply for bail, requesting the Magistrate to wait for his lawyer before adjourning the case. He explained that he had informed his lawyer only 30 minutes before the session and was unaware that he would be brought to court that day. However, given that the matter falls under the jurisdiction of the High Court, the Magistrate advised that it was important for his lawyer to be present, adding that the lawyer could access the charge sheet at any time to prepare for the next court appearance.

Chief State Attorney Joseph Kyomuhendo informed the court that investigations are still ongoing. Agasirwe was accordingly remanded until July 8, 2025. Deputy DPP spokesperson Irene Nakimbugwe told Uganda Radio Network at court that new leads—beyond the confession of one of the convicts in Kagezi’s murder—had led to Agasirwe’s arrest.

The convict reportedly said Agasirwe gave them money to carry out the killing. Nakimbugwe described Agasirwe’s arraignment—after ten years of investigation—as a breakthrough, noting that the Office of the DPP remains steadfast and is continuing with further inquiries.

Agasirwe’s lawyer, Ahmed Kalule Mukasa, arrived at court after the session had ended. He declined to speak to the media, saying he needed to review the charge sheet before commenting on the case. Agasirwe’s arrest followed testimony by Daniel Kisekka Kiwanuka, a convict in Kagezi’s murder, who told a panel of four judges at the International Crimes Division of the High Court that it was Agasirwe who gave them money to carry out the murder. He was arrested shortly after May 21, 2025, when Kisekka testified in court.

The three suspects still on trial are John Kibuuka, John Masajjagge, and Nasur Abudallah Mugonole. They face charges of terrorism and the murder of Joan Kagezi, which occurred on March 30, 2015. Agasirwe’s arrest and remand now bring the number of suspected perpetrators in Kagezi’s murder to four. The fifth person, Daniel Kisekka, was convicted based on his confession.

He admitted to participating in the crime and stated that the group received UGX 500,000 from Agasirwe to kill Kagezi. For cooperating and not wasting the court’s time, Kisekka was sentenced to 35 years in prison. This is not the first time Nixon Agasirwe has been remanded. He previously spent five years in prison before being granted bail by the General Court Martial on March 7, 2022.

He had been in detention since October 24, 2017, on charges related to failure to protect war materials and the illegal repatriation of Rwandan refugees. Agasirwe was first brought to court on February 13, 2018, on charges of unlawful possession of ammunition.

In August the same year, he was charged alongside his former boss, Gen. Edward Kale Kayihura, the former Inspector General of Police, and ten others including Col. Ndahura Atwooki, Herbert Muhangi, Patrick Muramira, Jonas Ayebaza, Joel Aguma, James Magada, Benon Atwebembeire, Abel Tumukunde, Faisal Katende Amon Kwarisiima, a Rwandan national, Rene Rutagungira, and a Congolese, Pacifique Mugenga Bahati alias Ilunga Monga.

The group was accused of unlawful possession of military-grade weapons—specifically tortoise grenades, which are ordinarily the monopoly of the armed forces. The offence allegedly took place on October 24, 2017, at Najjera, Kira Division in Wakiso District. They were also accused of aiding and abetting the illegal repatriation of Rwandan exiles, refugees, and Ugandan citizens to Rwanda, including Lt. Joel Mutabazi, the former bodyguard of Rwandan President Paul Kagame, Jackson Karemera alias Odinga, and Sgt. Innocent Kalisa.

The police officers were further charged with failing to supervise and account for arms and ammunition issued to specialized police units under the office of the IGP, which reportedly ended up in unauthorized hands. Among the other key figures involved in these cases was Abdullah Kitatta, the former Patron of Boda Boda 2010, who was also convicted and has since completed serving his sentence.

