Nine machete wielding thugs arrested in Kampala security swoop

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Nine machete-wielding thugs have been arrested in operations conducted in parts of Kampala, ahead of the Christmas season.

Police Spokesperson Fred Enanga says that the operations conducted by the Flying Squad Unit intended to rid the city of criminals during the festive season.

The suspects, now in police custody, were identified as Med Ssewankambo, Kalali Muhammed, Denis Sekyanzi, Rodgers Tumusiime alias Robert Mugume, Sharif Mawanda, Senyondo Hamidu alias Munomuno, Mariselo Kwizera, John Paul Ssendagire, and Kassim Kalumba.

According to Enanga, the suspects were arrested from the areas of Kawempe, Rubaga, and Bakuli. The Rubaga teams would target homes in perimeter walls using rudimentary weapons such as machetes, hammers and breaking implements to gain access into the homes where they were targeting money, television sets, cars, phones, and other electronic gadgets.

Police have also increased the presence and visibility of uniformed and non-uniformed personnel who gather intelligence.

Barely two months ago, the Deputy Inspector-General of Police Maj Gen Stephen Muzeeyi Sabiiti unveiled a reviewed security plan to tackle a wave of violent crime, especially in Kampala, Mukono, Wakiso, Entebbe and other areas where it manifests.

Sabiiti’s plan was the 12 wider measures announced last year by President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni at the height of urban crime incidence, among them murders, kidnaps, and robberies. Some of Sabiiti’s plans include increasing linkage between police and the public, quick and effective response, effective investigations and prosecution of culprits.

Other details of the plan include profiling and the pursuit of repeat offenders. This is already an ongoing process and the hunt is on and increasing visibility of Closed Circuit Television –CCTV cameras and connecting private cameras on national CCTV centers.

URN