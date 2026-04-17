Trump says Israel, Lebanon leaders to visit White House over “next week or two”

WASHINGTON | Xinhua | U.S. President Donald Trump said Thursday he will meet Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Lebanese President Joseph Aoun at the White House “over the next week or two.”

“I think we’re going to have a meeting,” Trump told reporters at the White House, noting the talks would be the first in 44 years and a potential deal would include Iran-backed Hezbollah in Lebanon.

“I think we will have an agreement between Lebanon, and they’re going to take care of Hezbollah,” Trump said.

The remarks came hours after he announced on social media that Israel and Lebanon agreed to a 10-day ceasefire starting on Thursday at 5 p.m. U.S. Eastern Time (2100 GMT).

Israel reserves the right “to take all necessary measures in self-defense” during the ceasefire, which could be extended, the U.S. Department of State said Thursday in a six-point statement.

“Besides this, it (Israel) will not carry out any offensive military operations against Lebanese targets, including civilian, military, and other state targets, in the territory of Lebanon by land, air, and sea,” said the statement.

It said that “the Government of Lebanon will take meaningful steps to prevent Hezbollah and all other rogue non-state armed groups in the territory of Lebanon from carrying out” hostile activities during the ceasefire.

The truce “may be extended by mutual agreement between Lebanon and Israel if progress is demonstrated in the negotiations and as Lebanon effectively demonstrates its ability to assert its sovereignty,” the statement added.

The statement outlines the terms of the ceasefire and has been agreed upon by the governments of Israel and Lebanon, according to the State Department.

Netanyahu said Thursday that Israel will not withdraw from positions in Lebanon during the ceasefire, according to reports. ■