Global brands view China as indispensable market to expand business

HAIKOU | Xinhua | The No. 4 exhibition hall at the sixth China International Consumer Products Expo (CICPE) has transformed into a bustling “global village,” vividly illustrating the enduring appeal of the Chinese market.

Running from April 13 to 18 in Haikou, capital of China’s island province of Hainan, the annual expo is showcasing premium global products and facilitating cooperation between international brands and local partners.

Despite the diversity of their product categories ranging from health, food and cosmetics to art, exhibitors share a common goal: to expand their presence in China.

As this year’s guest country of honor, Canada has brought its largest-ever delegation, with around 40 companies participating. A highlight among its premium offerings is a wide range of natural, health-boosting products.

Among the companies is Canada Royal Milk (CRM), a powder formula producer based in Ontario. The company is leveraging the expo to capitalize on China’s huge market potential, driven by its large population and consumption upgrading.

Reago Li, the China region general distributor for the Canadian brand, told Xinhua that at this year’s expo, the company is highlighting Capriss, a goat milk powder brand under CRM that targets adult consumers, particularly those aged 45 and above.

According to Li, compared to cow milk, goat milk has smaller fat molecules, making it easier to digest and more friendly for people with lactose intolerance.

Since its debut in the Chinese market in 2023, Capriss has expanded its sales and built a growing presence in local supermarkets and shopping malls. It has also established a sales channel on a popular online pharmacy platform in the country, Li said.

Next to Li’s booth, DPA is displaying seal oil soft capsules, an Omega-3 health supplement. Song Bingbing, the brand’s chief nutritionist, said that five consecutive years of participation in the expo has helped the Canadian brand gain growing market recognition, with its products now sold in over 5,000 retail stores nationwide.

Explaining the Chinese market’s strategic importance, Song said there is a shift in the country from a treatment-centered approach to one centered on chronic disease management, and that the product aligns well with growing health management needs, such as weight management and cardiovascular and cerebrovascular health. “With a large population base, the Chinese market is a top priority.”

Li echoed this sentiment, categorizing China’s consumer market as top-tier in both scale and quality. “Indispensable” was his word for the market, expressing the Canadian brand’s confidence in competing for a share in it.

The information provided by the two exhibitors has offered a clear lens into how increasingly important the Chinese market is becoming for global companies. Further evidence of their eagerness to explore this market is inside the hall, where live-streamers are invited to promote premium products to online audiences, and hired staff are hospitably offering samples of delicacies to visitors and inquirers — from butter on biscuits from Ireland, wine from France, to ginseng tea from Canada.

The numbers tell the same story. International exhibits accounted for 65 percent of the total this year, up 20 percentage points from last year, according to expo data. Meanwhile, the number of professional buyers is expected to reach 65,000, a 10-percent rise from the previous edition, said Lu Min, director of the Hainan provincial bureau of international economic development.

While the convergence of global brands demonstrates their continued interest, the market’s diversity, speed and complexity are also prompting them to refine their marketing strategies, pricing and product design in response to rapidly evolving consumer preferences. In a recent commentary, the Macau Post Daily noted that rather than simply a question of scale or growth, the Chinese market is where global companies’ strategies get tested and refined.

Chen Lifen, a researcher at the Development Research Center of the State Council, said China’s consumer market is seeing increasingly pronounced trends toward smarter, greener and higher-quality consumption upgrades. Chen noted that the expo has built an efficient and convenient channel for high-quality global consumer goods to enter the domestic market, and injected new momentum into expanding and upgrading consumption while unlocking the potential of China’s mega-market.

Since its launch in 2021, the CICPE has become an important platform for multinationals to stay abreast of consumer trends in China, with over 3,800 enterprises and more than 12,000 brands from 92 countries and regions participating in the past five editions. ■