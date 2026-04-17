Uganda eyes Dutch expertise in genetics and greenhouse tech to drive industrialization

THE HAGUE, Netherlands | NEWS CORRESPONDENT | The Embassy of Uganda in Brussels has initiated a high-level trade mission to the Netherlands, prioritizing the acquisition of Dutch agritech and infrastructure to drive Uganda’s transition into a technology-led, value-added economy.

The five-day mission, organized in partnership with the Netherlands-African Business Council, aims at closing the technology gap in Uganda’s agricultural sector. Ugandan officials aim to pivot from exporting raw materials to producing high-value, processed goods for the global market by targeting Dutch expertise in animal genetics, automated greenhouse systems and integrated supply chain management.

Mirjam Blaak, Uganda’s ambassador to Brussels, emphasized that the mission is a cornerstone of the government’s broader strategy to foster a more productive and technology-driven economy through international investment.

“Achieving this transformation requires reliable and committed partners who can contribute knowledge, innovation, value addition and investment,” Blaak said.

The Netherlands, the world’s second-largest agricultural exporter, currently holds a 59 percent share of foreign direct investment in Uganda. This mission seeks to leverage that existing financial foothold to facilitate technology transfer, particularly in capital-intensive sectors such as poultry, dairy, horticulture and cocoa.

For Ugandan businesses, the mission serves as a critical entry point into the Dutch market and an opportunity to adopt the highly efficient, data-driven systems that define Dutch agriculture. Blaak noted that despite its small size, the Netherlands’ mastery of agricultural systems provides a scalable blueprint for Uganda’s industrialization.

“This trade mission offers Ugandan companies a valuable opportunity to explore the Dutch market and, in doing so, to deepen collaboration between Uganda and the Netherlands,” Blaak said. “It provides a platform for dialogue, learning, and the identification of practical cooperation opportunities.”

The delegation is scheduled to visit several Dutch innovation hubs to observe precision farming and sustainable production practices firsthand. These engagements are designed to identify specific technologies that can be integrated into Uganda’s supply chains to meet international quality standards and improve operational efficiency.

The mission will conclude with a high-level seminar focused on formalizing business-to-business ties and technical cooperation. Blaak said she expects these exchanges to result in lasting partnerships that will secure the investment and innovation necessary to modernize Uganda’s agribusiness landscape.