Foreign Affairs minister Gen Jeje Odongo in Turkey

Antalya, Turkey | NEWS CORRESPONDENT | Minister of Foreign Affairs Gen. Jeje Abubaker Odongo will this week hold talks with Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan in Antalya. The minister will seek to fortify Uganda’s diplomatic footprint and explore avenues for mutually beneficial cooperation with Turkey, officials said.

Gen Odongo is in Turkey for the 5th edition of the Antalya Diplomacy Forum (ADF2026), due to take place on 17 – 19 April 2026 at the NEST Congress and Exhibition Centre. The theme of ADF2026 is “Mapping Tomorrow, Managing Uncertainties”.

During the ADF2026, Gen. Odongo will deliver a keynote address as a panelist on the topic “Investing in Africa’s Future: Strategy, Scale and Competitiveness”. Officials said the theme resonates deeply with Uganda’s vision for investment in critical sectors to accelerate socioeconomic transformation.

He is accompanied by Uganda’s Ambassador to Turkey, Nusura Tiperu, and other senior officials from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The ADF2026 provides a pivotal platform for international stakeholders to convene, deliberate, and chart a course for a more resilient and harmonious global order. Uganda’s participation underscores its unwavering dedication to global diplomacy and collaborative problem-solving.