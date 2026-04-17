Rwanda pledges to take over SGR at Ugandan border

Kampala, Uganda | URN | Finance Ministers from Uganda, Kenya and Rwanda have agreed on the financing of the Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) project.‎

‎The ministers were meeting in Washington D.C. on the sidelines of the on-going IMF and World Bank 2026 Spring Meetings to discuss the progress of the SGR project.‎‎ ‎

Kenya’s Cabinet Secretary for Finance, John Mbadi, said his country was committed and leading in the completion and connection of the standard gauge railway to the Malaba border point with Uganda.

He called for the need for closer cooperation among the partner states to ensure the viability of the project.

‎On behalf of Rwanda, Minister Yusuf Murangwa said his country was ready and committed to pick up the SGR from the border with Uganda, calling the project an opportunity to connect the region and Africa, to reap the benefits of interconnectivity in terms of trade and investment.‎

‎He applauded Kenya and Uganda for taking lead, adding that Rwanda had an idea of what to expect when time comes to implement the SGR project.‎

‎Uganda’s state finance minister, Henry Musasizi expressed the commitment of Uganda to the SGR project, adding that project implementation had started to connect from Malaba to Kampala.‎‎“The viability of this SGR depends on all of us committing to do the project,” said Musasizi, adding that Uganda was also committed to extending the SGR to the borders of Rwanda and Democratic Republic of Congo.‎

‎The Permanent Secretary and Secretary to the Treasury, Uganda, Ramathan Ggoobi said Uganda had already contracted the construction of the 270km SGR line from Malaba to Kampala, and contracted Citibank to be the lead arranger and coordinator of the required financing.‎

‎Ggoobi said progress has been made in acquiring the right of way, adding that Uganda is also in talks with the World Bank to support the project.‎

‎Earlier, the Uganda delegation held talks with the World Bank team led by the Division Director for Kenya, Rwanda, Somalia and Uganda, Qimiao Fan, on financing the standard gauge railway.‎

‎Ggoobi said SGR was a key project for Uganda which will ease regional connectivity, reduce cargo transport costs and enhance trade competitiveness.‎

‎The World Bank Division Director said the Bank was ready to support Uganda on this project and would consider the possible opportunities for its financing.‎

‎Uganda’s delegation led by the Minister of State for General Duties, Henry Musasizi also met the officials from Citibank led by Richard Hodder, the Managing Director and Global Head Export and Agency Finance to discuss progress made in mobilising the required financing for the SGR project.