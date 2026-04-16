Assassination attempt foiled against President of Madagascar

ANTANANARIVO | Xinhua | Madagascar’s presidency said at a press conference held on Wednesday that there had been an attempted assassination targeting the President of Madagascar Michael Randrianirina, following the overflight of his residence by thermal drones.

According to the Director of Communication at the Presidency, Harry Laurent Rahajason, five high-tech thermal drones flew over the residence of the president and his family during the night from Sunday to Monday.

Capable of detecting the interior of a residence, these drones were reportedly used for surveillance operations and to help identify the target for an assassination attempt. However, they were detected and disrupted because of the anti-drone system installed at the president’s residence.

Rahajason also said that another plan to set fire to the National Assembly, scheduled for Saturday, had also been thwarted. ■