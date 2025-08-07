Musician Weasel hospitalized after being knocked, wife arrested

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Local musician Douglas Mayanja, popularly known as Weasel is currently hospitalised at Nsambya hospital after allegedly being knocked three times by his wife Sandra Tete.

Eye witnesses have told Kabalagala police that Sandra Tete knocked Weasel and caused multiple fractures in one of his legs when they were at Chans bar, in Munyonyo, Makindye Division, in Kampala.

Police have since arrested Sandra Tete, and she is currently detained at Kabalagala police station. The suspect has told detectives that she developed a domestic quarrel with Weasel during the day, and the latter chased her with the children from their home.

She adds that she took the matter to her in-laws’ parents, but she was ordered to go back to her husband, and they resolved their issues. Tete adds that when she went back to their home, Weasel continued abusing and assaulting her and later on drove to Chan’s bar.

“When he chased me with our children, I took the matter to his parents, and I thought they would help us resolve the matter. They instead ordered me to get back to our home, and we sorted ourselves out. When I returned, Weasel continued abusing and assaulting me. He then drove to the bar and I followed him there. We quarrelled again, and I later entered the vehicle and knocked him down,” Tete said as quoted by detectives.

Patrick Onyango, the Kampala metropolitan police spokesperson, confirmed Tete’s arrest and added that Weasel was taken to Nsambya hospital. He said the couple quarrelled at home and extended their domestic misunderstanding to the bar.

“Sandra, according to witnesses who called police, knocked Weasel three times, but he survived. Our officers have checked on him at Nsambya hospital, and they have been informed that his life is out of danger, but he has multiple fractures in one leg,” Onyango said.

Weasel is the young brother of musician Joseph Mayanja, alias Dr Jose Chameleon. His relationship with Sandra has always been shaky, and they have often ended up taking each other to various police stations.

They have separated several times, but they get reunited by parents, relatives and friends.

****

URN