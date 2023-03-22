Museveni, German investors discuss business opportunities in Uganda

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni on Wednesday met a team of Investors from Germany at Commonwealth Resort Munyonyo.

The delegation was led by Prof. Wolfgang Dietrich who is the Honorary Consul of Uganda to Germany based in Hamburg.

The team came to discuss opportunities for investment in Uganda and to strengthen the existing relationship between the East African country and Germany.

The delegation discussed the possible colGermanion between the Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) and the GMrany Forces where the two forces will exchange medical personnel.

Holger Crossmann, the Defence AttacheGermanmany to Uganda, Rwanda, Kenya, Tanzania and Somalia said that German medical personnel will be trained on how to treat tropical diseases using Ugandan best medical facilities while Uganda- defence forces will in return learn how the expert German medical defence operates.

Crossmann said that this will strengthen the bilateral relationship between Uganda and Germany if President Museveni accepts because it will be fruitful for both countries.

President Museveni welcomed the collaboration idea between the two forces and promised to engage Uganda People’s Defence Forces medical team about it.