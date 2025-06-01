Mukula rallies NRM delegates for unity ahead of political transition

Soroti, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | As the National Resistance Movement (NRM) gears up for its internal elections ahead of the 2026 General Elections, the party’s National Vice Chairperson for Eastern Uganda, Mike Mukula, has called on delegates to elect experienced and loyal cadres who will steer the party through what he described as a possible political transition.

Speaking to NRM delegates at Soroti Sports Grounds during a belated celebration of NRM Day on Saturday, May 31, 2025, Mukula emphasized that unity and institutional experience are crucial as the country prepares for a future without President Museveni at the helm.

“These elections should prioritize unity among the people,” Mukula said. “We may be entering a transitional phase, and this requires seasoned leadership in the Central Executive Committee (CEC).”

Mukula reflected on Teso’s painful past, marked by insurgencies and instability, but praised the peace that now prevails. He pledged to continue advocating for unity and development across Eastern Uganda.

He also used the occasion to launch his campaign for re-election to the CEC, arguing that the role requires full-time dedication, making it difficult to combine with being a Member of Parliament. Mukula is a former MP for Soroti Municipality.

Commenting on Robert Kyagulanyi’s recent visit to Teso, Mukula criticized the National Unity Platform (NUP) leader’s gesture of offering compensation to residents who lost livestock during past conflicts. He described the move as a mockery.

“Teso does not deserve six cows,” Mukula declared. “The agreement signed by the elders is null and void. Our agreement is with the sitting government, and we shall pursue compensation to the letter.”

Mukula was joined at the event by several senior NRM officials including Dr. Chris Baryomunsi, Minister of ICT and National Guidance and NRM Vice Chairperson for the Western Region; Peter Ogwang, State Minister for Sports; Hellen Adoa, State Minister for Fisheries; Musa Ecweru, State Minister for Works; former government spokesperson Ofwono Opondo, and Sanjay Tana, an NRM CEC aspirant. Dr. Baryomunsi urged the people of Teso to back President Museveni and the NRM, citing the development gains realized under the party’s leadership.

Ecweru suggested that David Calvin Echodu, Mukula’s opponent, should instead contest for Soroti City West MP to allow Mukula to retain his CEC position, stating that the city needs strong NRM representation. Adoa also came to Mukula’s defense, reminding attendees of his contributions to peace in the Teso sub-region. “The father is the father. The person who put himself forward to save others. Let no one deceive you into thinking you can disregard the father,” she said. Sanjay Tana cautioned against internal sabotage among Eastern region leaders, urging unity.

The celebrations featured cultural performances and reaffirmed the region’s commitment to continued development under the NRM government.

Several local leaders defected to the ruling party, including Moses Emabu (UPC), Henry Moses Omaje (FDC), and John Charles Ongole (FDC). They were warmly welcomed by Mukula.

*****

URN