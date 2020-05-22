Mufti Mubaje asks muslims to conduct Idd prayers in homes

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Mufti of Uganda Sheikh Shaban Ramadhan Mubaje has asked the Muslims to conduct Idd Al Fitr Prayers in their homes. Muslims gather at mosques to conduct congregational Idd Al Fitr prayers as they mark the end of the fasting season, Ramadhan.

However, due to the COVID-19 Pandemic congregational prayers have been suspended as a measure to control the spread of the Virus.

Addressing the press at Uganda Muslim Supreme Council -UMSC headquarters at Old Kampala, Mubaje said that although there shall be no congregational prayers, Muslims should pray in their homes.

This prayer has two rakas and preaching or summons at the end. However, Muft Mubaje says that when Idd Al-Fitri is conducted in homes under such unavoidable conditions, summons are suspended.

There have been questions among some sections of the Muslim Community with others saying the prayer cannot be conducted at home while some argued that it can be conducted at home, fully with the summon. However, Mubaje clarified that the prayer can be conducted at home but without the summon.

Muft Mubaje also said that there shall be a televised “scientific” prayer at the headquarters. He urged regional and district offices to do the same. As part of the Idd celebrations, Muslims contribute to charity called Zakatul Fitri. This is taken from the food that one ate during the month of Ramadhan. It is measured in 2.5 kilograms.

This means that if one ate mostly rice during the fasting season, they would have to give in charity 2.5kg of rice. This is given through the Muslim leadership like the Mosque Imams who collects and distributes to the needy in the area.

The Director of Sharia UMSC Sheikh Yahya Kakungulu asked the Muslims to sight the moon tomorrow. Today Thursday Marks the 28th day of Muslim fasting and if the moon is sighted tomorrow Friday, then Idd will be celebrated on Saturday.

