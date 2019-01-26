MUASA president responds to his suspension

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Chairperson Makerere University Academic Staff Association (MUASA), Dr Deus Kamunyu has said his Jan.17 suspension letter from Vice Chancellor Prof. Barnabas Nawangwe wasn’t a surprise.

“I received electronic news of my suspension letter as a lecturer in the department of forestry. I received it with honor simply because I had known its coming since April 2018. This is when I was warned from talking about land problems, corruption and undermining of our employment systems…this kick started fabrications against me as a person to this end”.

In the letter, Nawangwe says Kamunyu has despite several warnings continued to engage in acts that amount to misconduct including inciting strikes at the university, speaking ill of the university and disobedience.

“Security reports have shown that you are continuing to incite other staff to disrupt university activities and engage in related unlawful conduct”, reads the letter in part , “in order to protect the reputation of the university, its activities, personnel and property from your disruptive activities, I hereby suspend you from the university”.

Kamunyu says he is in consultations with his lawyers forge a way forward saying the letter was harsh, vague and against the law for it undermines his rights as a citizen to access his official home and public buildings.