MTN Uganda and Entebbe Club celebrate opening of refurbished Entebbe Clubhouse

Entebbe, Uganda – MTN Uganda and the Entebbe Club have officially opened the newly refurbished Entebbe Clubhouse in a ceremony held at the historic club grounds.

The opening marks an important milestone in the fulfilment of commitments MTN Uganda made in April 2023 when it signed a three-year partnership with the Club. The opening of the clubhouse follows the completion of the MTN Halfway House, also known as the MTN Pod, which was unveiled in December 2024.

The refurbished clubhouse has been restored with careful attention to the heritage and history that define the Entebbe Club. Established in 1901, the club is recognised as East Africa’s oldest golf institution. The renewed facility now offers an immersive walk through that legacy. Visitors can view original documents dating back to the club’s founding, as well as vintage golf clubs, golf balls, photographs, and other artefacts that reflect the traditions that shaped the sport in the region. The restored architecture and interior design blend modern comfort with a respectful preservation of the club’s origins, creating a warm and dignified home for its members.

Chief guest on Friday was the Attorney General of Uganda Kiryowa Kiwanuka who commended MTN Uganda and the other partners for their continued investment in the club and the wider sporting community. He said, “I applaud MTN Uganda for this meaningful upgrade of the Entebbe Clubhouse. I also encourage members of the club to support the sponsors who invest in this institution, because when partners are supported, such progress can be sustained.”

MTN Uganda CEO Sylvia Mulinge reaffirmed the company’s commitment to investing in communities and institutions that carry national significance. She stated, “MTN Uganda is honoured to play a part in safeguarding and elevating a place that holds such a special place in Uganda’s sporting story. The refurbishment of this clubhouse represents a promise delivered and a demonstration of our belief in partnerships that uplift communities. Together our drive is unstoppable, and today we celebrate what can be achieved when we work side by side with institutions that matter to the people we serve.”

Entebbe Club Chairman Jacob Byamukama, speaking on behalf of the membership, expressed heartfelt appreciation to MTN Uganda. He said, “MTN has given us a home that reflects who we are and where we have come from. Our members finally have a place they can be proud of, and future generations will walk through these rooms and understand the legacy they inherit. We are deeply grateful for this partnership and for the commitment that MTN has shown from the very beginning.”

MTN’s support has included sponsorship of the MTN Monthly Tee tournaments, refurbishment of the main clubhouse, and the earlier construction of the MTN Pod at the ninth hole. These efforts continue to reflect MTN Uganda’s long term investment in a sport and community that inspire fellowship, excellence, and shared progress.

Officials said the opening of the Entebbe Clubhouse is therefore more than a project milestone. It is a celebration of heritage, a fulfilled promise, and a demonstration of what can be achieved when partners share a vision for growth and excellence.