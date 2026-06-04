MTN Mobile Money names Phrase Lubega managing director

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | MTN Mobile Money Uganda has appointed Phrase Lubega as its new Managing Director, subject to approval by the Bank of Uganda, as the fintech company seeks to deepen financial inclusion and expand digital financial services in the country.

The appointment, announced on June 4 by the Board of Directors of MTN Mobile Money (U) Limited, places a seasoned telecommunications and financial services executive at the helm of one of Uganda’s largest mobile money operators.

Lubega brings more than three decades of experience in telecommunications, information technology and financial services, having held several senior leadership positions within the MTN Group.

Before his appointment, he served as Interim Managing Director of MoMo Payment Service Bank in Nigeria, where he oversaw the execution of the institution’s digital banking strategy and the rollout of new products aimed at strengthening market competitiveness.

“We are delighted to appoint Phrase Lubega as Managing Director of MTN Mobile Money (U) Limited. Phrase brings deep market expertise, strong execution capability and a proven track record of scaling mobile financial services across diverse markets. His leadership will be instrumental as we strengthen our position in Uganda and continue to expand access to inclusive, secure and innovative digital financial solutions that empower individuals and businesses,” said Serigne Dioum, Group Chief Executive Officer of MTN Group Fintech.

The appointment marks a return to a market where Lubega has previously played a key role in shaping MTN’s mobile money business. During his tenure as General Manager for Mobile Financial Services at MTN Uganda, he led the launch of products including MoKash and oversaw significant growth in the company’s financial services portfolio.

He also served as Chief Information Officer of MTN Uganda, where he spearheaded technology transformation initiatives that supported the expansion of mobile money services.

Sylvia Mulinge, Chairperson of the Board of Directors of MTN Mobile Money Uganda, said the appointment positions the company for its next phase of growth.

“On behalf of the Board, we are pleased to appoint Phrase Lubega to lead MTN Mobile Money Uganda into its next phase of growth. His deep understanding of the business, strong governance experience and proven leadership across the MTN footprint position him well to drive sustainable value for all stakeholders. We also extend our sincere appreciation to Sarah Bateta Okwi for her steady leadership during the interim period.”

Commenting on his appointment, Lubega said he was looking forward to building on the company’s role in Uganda’s digital economy.

“It is an honour to lead MTN Mobile Money Uganda at such an exciting time in the evolution of digital financial services. I look forward to working with the talented team and our stakeholders to expand access to financial solutions, enhance customer experience, and continue driving the growth of Uganda’s digital economy.”

Beyond his executive roles, Lubega has served on several MTN Mobile Money boards across Africa, including operations in Benin, Congo Brazzaville and Guinea Conakry. He holds an MBA from York University in the United Kingdom, an Executive MBA from Quantic School of Business and Technology in the United States, and a Bachelor of Science in Physics from Makerere University.

The company also paid tribute to acting Managing Director Sarah Bateta Okwi for steering the business during the transition period, noting that her leadership helped maintain stability and momentum over the past several months