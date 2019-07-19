MPs ask minister to table list of Uganda airlines board

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | A section of Members of Parliament has asked government to comply with an earlier resolution of parliament to present a list of Board of Directors of Uganda Airlines for scrutiny and approval.

The Kasilo County MP, Elijah Okupa, raised a procedural matter during the plenary session on Thursday chaired by Deputy Speaker, Jacob Oulanyah.

He accused the Transport and Works Minister, Eng. Monica Ntege Azuba for defying parliament by failing to present the list of the appointed directors.

Okupa questioned the competencies of those appointed to the board, saying the process wasn’t transparent and it is allegedly one the reasons behind the delayed commencement of commercial flights by the two CRJ900 aircrafts purchased at Shillings 280 billion secured through a supplementary budget.

The budget was passed on condition that the ministry presents the list of Board of Directors before the Physical Infrastructure committee for scrutiny and subsequent approval.

Okupa said that despite the appointment of the Board, the Minister hasn’t presented the list as directed by parliament.

The Aruu South MP, Odonga Otto accused government of appointing inexperienced people to serve on the Board.

The Kalungu West MP, Joseph Ssewungu wondered if the national carrier has the required office space, saying there are reports that some people are sitting in the Eagle air offices in Entebbe.

Cabinet recently approved the seven member board of directors of Uganda Airlines chaired by Godfrey Ahabwe Pereza, the former Rubanda East MP and Local Government State Minister.

The Board also has Transport economist, Benon Kajuna representing Ministry of works and Transport and Godfrey Ssemugooma representing the Ministry of Finance.

Other members are Catherine Asinde Poran and Rehema N. Mutazindwa, the two female nominees are from the private sector while, Charles Hamya and Stephene Aziku Zua are also board members.

The Deputy Speaker Oulanyah said that the Minister was not defiant but supported Okupa’s query on the failure of the Planes to start flying by 1st July 2019.

In her response, the Works and Transport Minister, Eng. Monica Ntege Azuba confirmed that the board had been appointed and promised to avail the list to the committee.

She said it took Cabinet about three weeks to approve the board but described the requirement of taking names to the committee as unprecedented but not too late.

Azuba refuted allegations that those appointed on the Board are not experienced, saying that there were robust interviews and those that went through are the best.

She also clarified that the Uganda airlines offices are currently located at the premises of Eagle air and that the office space is being rented.

Oulanyah ruled that the Minister presents names of the appointed people as agreed.

