Mix, shake, sip: DIY cocktails light up The Singleton Big Meeting

Kampala, Uganda | PATRICIA AKANKWATSA | The Singleton Big Meeting returned on Sunday with a refreshing twist, as guests swapped their seats for the bartender’s counter in a do-it-yourself (DIY) cocktail experience at Thrones Bar & Lounge.

The monthly party series, staged every last Sunday, has earned a reputation as one of Kampala’s most dynamic social experiences, constantly reinventing itself with new themes. From brunches and paint-and-sip afternoons to live international acts and DJ showcases, The Big Meeting has become a staple of the city’s entertainment calendar.

This time, the spotlight was on creativity behind the bar. Guests were invited to craft their own cocktails, experimenting with recipes such as the zesty orange-mellow rush, the bold meet & greet, and the playful gibberish. The process turned into an afternoon of laughter, photo moments, and plenty of mixing and stirring.

Simon Lapyem, Brand Manager for The Singleton Uganda, said the concept was designed to let people experience the whisky in a more personal way.

“For this edition of The Big Meeting, we wanted our guests to ‘do it themselves,’ and explore the versatility of The Singleton, a balanced single malt celebrated for its exceptionally smooth texture and profound flavours,” he said.

“It’s soft and sweet, with notes of citrus, vanilla, and silky honey, when enjoyed neat, but it reveals surprising layers when mixed into a cocktail. We wanted guests to discover their own palate and showcase how they truly love to enjoy their whisky,” Lapyem added.

As the night fell, DJs Kamali, Jerry, Kasbaby, EM That Guy, Nova, and Lynda Dane took over, spinning everything from nostalgic R&B classics to Amapiano beats. Not even the evening drizzle could slow down the crowd, who danced late into the night with their custom cocktails in hand.