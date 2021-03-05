Missing six-year-old girl found dead in Kyanja

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | A six-year-old girl who went missing on Tuesday in Kyanja- Walufumbe zone Nakawa Division has been found dead.

Rosemary Ngambeki Purity disappeared from home on Tuesday under unclear circumstances, forcing her elder sister Namatovu Shakila to report a case of a missing person at Kyanja police station.

On Thursday, Kyanja Police detectives, joined by residents, launched a hunt for Ngambeki.

Her body which had several bruises was found dumped in a nearby bush.

Kampala Metropolitan Deputy Police Spokesperson Luke Owoyesigyire says that police sniffer dogs were brought to the scene to trace the suspects. However, the dog stopped on the main road an indication that the suspects had fled in a vehicle or motorcycle after the murder.

Last year in January, an eight-year-old pupil of Kampala Junior School in Najjanankumbi who had gone missing in Luwafu Makindye Division was also found killed. Dylan Kirabo disappeared after she was sent to the shop, about 20 meters from her grandmother’s home.

Kirabo’s body was found in an incomplete house at Sendagala zone Luwafu Makindye division with head injuries. Police said that Kirabo’s mother informed police that the kidnappers called her demanding a ransom of 200,000 Shillings for her release.

This came just three weeks after Kampala police launched investigations into the kidnap and subsequent murder of a five-year-old girl, Betty Nalwango in Kagoma along Bombo Road. Nalwanga’s body was also found lying in a bush triggering a hunt for her assailants.

URN