Ugandan MPs to be screened for COVID-19

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Ministry of Health will screen MPs for the coronavirus disease-COVID-19. The exercise will start tomorrow Thursday, July 15.

The decision followed an engagement with officials from the Ministry of Health officials who guided that MPs needed to be tested based on their engagements which have put them into contact with different people since the outbreak of the pandemic. The announcement comes a few weeks after ministers were equally subjected to the same test.

The Speaker of Parliament Rebecca Kadaga today announced in her communication that Parliament will conduct a screening for all legislators and members of staff. Kadaga said that the MPs will be organized in clusters by the Clerk to Parliament.

Attempts by MPs to have their family members tested during the same drive fell on deaf ears as Kadaga insisted that the arrangement is to deal with legislators and not their families.

Kadaga’s communication came moments after reports that one of the female MPs had tested positive for COVID-19. Uganda Radio Network (URN) was tipped by two MPs who said they heard about the matter from colleagues.

But Hellen Kawesa, the acting Director Corporate and Public Affairs (CPA) said they have not received any official communication in relation to the matter adding that they have only seen the reports on social media.

Since the mass testing of ministers, no positive case has been confirmed. Prime Minister Dr Ruhakana Rugunda was the only member of cabinet to go into self-isolation after one of his assistants tested positive for COVID-19.

