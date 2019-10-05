Ministers survive revolt by youth leaders over Museveni cash handout

Masaka, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | There was a bitter exchange between the Government Chief Whip, Ruth Nankabirwa and National Youth Council delegates from 23 districts in Buganda region on Friday over financial handouts from the president.

Nankabirwa was representing President, Yoweri Museveni at the closure of a three-day’s youth leadership symposium at Maria Flo Hotel in Masaka municipality.

All was well until Nankabirwa, who was accompanied the Lands State Minister, Persis Namuganza presented Shillings 60 million from Museveni for the allowances of over 1000 delegates at the symposium.

A bitter exchange ensued shortly after Nankabirwa handed over the money, which was wrapped in a brown envelope to the conveners of the symposium. A group of youths rose up in protest and heckled the Government Chief Whip, saying the money was too little.

Nankabirwa pleaded with the youth in vain to remain calm, saying that the president had only offered them transport refund. The angry youths led by Vincent Sserugo, the Mubende District youth Councilor noted that they were promised Shillings 500,000 each at the end of the retreat and wondered why Nankabirwa had delivered peanuts.

He said based on the money delivered by Nankabirwa, each of them would pocket Shillings 50,000, which was too little compared to the time spent at the symposium.

The increasing tension prompted the organizers of the symposiumto call-in antiriot police and the army personnel who cordoned off the hotel in anticipation of chaos.

The angry youths only calmed down after Persis Namuganza, the Lands State Minister acknowledged their grievances.

Namuganza pleaded with charged youths to momentarily accept the little money that had been delivered to them and pledged to present their complaint directly to the president and schedule a meeting with him.

Mariam Nakaggwa, a youth leader from Buikwe district, said besides the little money they also wanted to see the president himself such that they could share their concerns with him and remind him of his previous pledges.

She argued that they are fed-up delivering their concerns to the president through ministers, who sometimes fail to deliver as expected.

URN