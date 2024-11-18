Mbale’s FDC strongman Mafabi joins NUP

Mbale, Uganda | URN | Mutwalibu Zandya Mafabi, the former two-term mayor of Mbale Municipality under the Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) party, has officially joined the National Unity Platform (NUP) as he prepares for the 2026 general elections.

He announced the decision over the weekend at the NUP headquarters in Mbale City. Zandya noted that his move to NUP represents a realignment within the political landscape, as more leaders are gravitating toward the opposition party.

Prominent NUP leaders from the Bugisu region, such as Samuel Nanoka, the NUP chairman for Sironko district, Wonyoro Denis from Bulambuli district, and Zanubia Namutamba, the Mbale City NUP Secretary-General, attended the event alongside several NUP Members. Yusuf Kadam alias Fab K, the NUP spokesperson for Mbale City, officially welcomed Zandya and other new members. In his address, Kadam emphasized the need for commitment to NUP’s principles, warning against the pursuit of personal ambitions over collective party goals.

He stated that those who have placed self-interest ahead of NUP’s mission have faced disappointment and urged new members to embrace NUP’s values of unity and problem-solving. Kadam explained that the strength of NUP lies in unity and collective action, urging members to work collaboratively toward the party’s objectives.

The new members expressed their determination to support NUP’s mission and cited their disillusionment with the ruling NRM party as a key reason for their switch. Zandya and the other recruits pledged to work tirelessly for the change they believe Uganda needs.

The Mbale City FDC chairperson Musa Masa told reporters that the party has an open-door policy, allowing members to freely join or leave the party.

