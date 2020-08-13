Mbale Mayor defeated in FDC party primaries

Mbale, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The incumbent Mayor Mbale city Mutwalibi Mafabi Zandya has been defeated in the Forum for Democratic Change- FDC party primaries.

The party’s electoral commission in Mbale declared Kassim Namugali winner. He garnered 66 votes against Zandya’s 15 votes while Mugoya Siraji got 11 votes. The elections were held at Life Changers Church Mbale .

Following the defeat, Mafabi says that he will contest as an independent candidate for the Mbale mayoral seat citing intrigue in the party.

Namugali hailed the FDC party members for entrusting him with the party flag.

The FDC members in the area have urged supporters of Mafabi and Namugali to resolve their differences and unite to defeat the National Resistance Movement- NRM party in the elections.

URN