Masaka VHT’s given bicycles to co-ordinate surveillance activities

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Village Health Teams-VHT’s in Masaka municipality have been reinforced with 20 bicycles to support local surveillance activities against the spread of COVID-19.

The bicycles donated by Mathias Mpuuga, the Masaka Municipality Member of parliament were received by Masaka Resident District Commissioner Herman Ssentongo, on behalf of the district COVID-19 taskforce.

Ssentongo explains that village council leaders who were recruited by the task force to help in the verification of case alerts were challenged by lack of transport. He said that on top of coordinating the surveillance activities, the bicycles will support the HVTs in delivering medicines to patients in the communities.

Meanwhile, Mpuuga says that he has received complaints from leaders of the outlying villages of the municipality about needy patients who are struggling to get primary healthcare services due to the current transport restrictions and financial limitations. He argues that on top of relief food that has been given priority, people still need to be supported to access basics needs.

Masaka District Health Officer Dr Stuart Musisi indicates that despite being constrained in terms of facilitation, VHT’s are great auxiliary partners in the delivery of health services. He says that his office welcomes any support that targets to improve their working environment.

URN