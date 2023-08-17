Thursday , August 17 2023
Stanbic Bank Uganda
Home / SPORTS / Man City wins maiden UEFA Super Cup

Man City wins maiden UEFA Super Cup

The Independent August 17, 2023 SPORTS Leave a comment

Manchester City edged Sevilla in penalties to win the Uefa Super cup. Photo via @ManCity

Athens, Greece | Xinhua | Manchester City edged Sevilla in a penalty shootout to clinch their first UEFA Super Cup in Athens on Wednesday evening.

At the 32,115-seat Karaiskakis Stadium in Athens’ southern coast, Morocco star Youssef En-Nesyri gave the Spanish side the lead in the 25th minute, while Cole Palmer netted the equalizer in the 63rd minute from Rodri’s pass.

Manchester City wining moment. Photo via @ManCity

During the penalty shootout, Manchester City beat Sevilla 5-4 to lift their fourth trophy of 2023.

The UEFA Super Cup is an annual showdown pitting the reigning champions of the Champions League and the Europa League.

Tags

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powered by The Independent | Designed by GOICT
© Copyright 2023, All Rights Reserved