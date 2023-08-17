Man City wins maiden UEFA Super Cup

Athens, Greece | Xinhua | Manchester City edged Sevilla in a penalty shootout to clinch their first UEFA Super Cup in Athens on Wednesday evening.

At the 32,115-seat Karaiskakis Stadium in Athens’ southern coast, Morocco star Youssef En-Nesyri gave the Spanish side the lead in the 25th minute, while Cole Palmer netted the equalizer in the 63rd minute from Rodri’s pass.

During the penalty shootout, Manchester City beat Sevilla 5-4 to lift their fourth trophy of 2023.

The UEFA Super Cup is an annual showdown pitting the reigning champions of the Champions League and the Europa League.

Making history in Athens! 🏆🌟 pic.twitter.com/LG1I4LpE2a — Manchester City (@ManCity) August 16, 2023