Messi says age not on his mind

DALLAS | Xinhua | Lionel Messi said Monday he is not thinking about his age after becoming the World Cup’s all-time scorer two days shy of his 39th birthday.

Messi surpassed Miroslav Klose’s record of 16 World Cup goals with a first-half strike in Argentina’s 2-0 win over Austria in Dallas. He added another goal in stoppage time to take his career tally in the tournament to 18 goals.

“I’m not spending time thinking about my age. I’m simply focused on being well,” Messi told reporters. “I feel physically good, and maybe that’s why I’m playing better.”

Monday’s result moved Argentina to the top of Group J with six points, three points clear of second-placed Austria.

With the reigning champion’s progress to the round of 32 already assured, Messi said he was unsure if he would play in Argentina’s final group match against Jordan on Saturday.

“The manager [Lionel Scaloni] will decide whether I play or not, or how much I play,” the eight-time Ballon d’Or winner said. “I feel good and happy to be part of this group, which always competes no matter who the opponent is and never relaxes.”

Messi admitted that his missed penalty in the ninth minute of Monday’s match had affected the team “a little”.

“We missed two or three clear chances,” he said. “We were controlling the game, but the ball just wouldn’t go in. Then we managed to recover, playing very intense, very fast football.”

“The team competes, and competes very well. We can play better or worse, but there’s no doubt we’ll compete in every match the same way, no matter who the opponent is,” he added. ■