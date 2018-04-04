Thursday , April 5 2018
Man City team bus attacked by fans outside Anfield

The Independent April 4, 2018 SPORTS Leave a comment 189 Views

Liverpool, United Kingdom | AFP | Manchester City players endured a hostile reception at Liverpool ahead of their Champions League quarter-final as fans threw missiles at the team bus.

Liverpool supporters surrounded the roads around Anfield and let off flares before throwing bottles at the City bus around an hour before kick-off.

The bus was reportedly rendered unusable by the damage and City sent for another for the post-match journey home.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp apologised, saying: “Absolutely, I really don’t understand it. We tried everything to prevent a situation like that.”

