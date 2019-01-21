Makerere University staff associations demand reinstatement of suspended leaders

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The joint Makerere University Staff Associations are demanding the reinstatement of their leaders. On January 17th, 2019, Makerere University Vice Chancellor, Prof. Barnabas Nawangwe suspended Dr. Deus Kamunyu Muhwezi, the Chairperson Makerere University Academic Staff Association- MUASA, Magara Bennet, the Chairperson Makerere Administrative Staff Association and his General Secretary, Joseph Kalema for alleged indiscipline and inciting staff.

The suspension of the trio followed disagreements between staff associations and university administration over pending issues including salary enhancement. Now, three staff Associations including Makerere University Academic Staff Association-MUASA, National Union of Educational Institutions of Uganda-NUEI and Makerere University Administrative Staff Association-MASA have tasked the university to reinstate their leaders.

In a joint statement issued on Sunday, the staff associations reaffirm their resolution to withdraw their labor until their demands are met. They say as students resume school, they will not be there to work. The Association has also called for an end to attacks on University associations and its staff members by the vice chancellor.

On their list of demands, the Associations want Dr. Thomas Tayebwa and Bruce Balaba Kabaasa removed from the University council, saying their stay is irregular. They also want Ruth Iteu to represent MUASA on the University council. They have hired the services of Isaac Ssemakadde, a lawyer from the Centre for Legal Aid to ensure justice for the suspended officers.

However, Prof. Barnabas Nawangwe told URN on phone that the associations don’t have the mandate to demand the reinstatement of the suspended officers. According to Prof. Nawangwe, studies will resume on Monday, adding that lecturers who want to stay home and strike can do so knowing that they may never return.

