LCI Chairperson arrested after murder of woman in Kwania

Kwania, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Seven suspects are being held in custody at Kwania Central Police station to help investigations into the gruesome murder of a 40-year old woman.

The body of Hellen Akot, a resident of Abei Landing site in Atule parish, Chawente sub-county, Kwania district was found lying in a pool of blood with cuts on her forehead on Saturday about 30 meters from her homestead.

The deceased who had been accused for practicing witchcraft, was killed by unknown people.

Charles Mugisha, the Kwania District Police Commander says so far seven suspects have been arrested in connection to the murder. Those arrested include: Peter Opio 60, Tony Odur 52 also the area LCI Chairperson, Andrew Owiny 30, Kijana Ona 40, Tom Owiny 34, Ambrose Odur 43 and Jimmy Olal 41. All those arrested are residents of Abei Landing site.

Mugisha appealed to whoever has information linking to the murder to quietly inform Police in order to support the ongoing investigation. Robert Atyang, Abei LCI Vice chairperson suspects that Akot could have been killed due to a land wrangle.

Moses Ongu, Chawente sub county LCIII chairman says that Akot is suspected to have been axed to death by unknown gangs following the mysterious death of three people in the area. He rallied the public to desist from taking the Law into their hands.

URN